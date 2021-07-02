Revenue of Moscow restaurants without outdoor seating down by 95.7%

The turnover of restaurants without summer outdoor seating on June 30 fell by 95.7%, according to the study conducted by the fiscal data operator OFD.RU based on receipts of catering outlets between June 25 to June 30, 2021, published on Friday, Trend со ссылкой на TASS.

According to the analytics, on June 30, the revenue of catering outlets without summer outdoor seating in Moscow after the introduction of QR codes decreased by 95.7% compared to June 25, 2021. This is a record drop that can only be compared with the Moscow lockdown in 2020. For example, on June 29, the revenue of the analyzed catering outlets fell by 68% compared to June 25, and on June 28, the drop in revenue was 23.9%. The analysts of the company believe that if the QR-codes mode is maintained for more than 2-3 weeks, many restaurants will begin to suspend their operations in order to avoid losses.