Russia’s constructive dialogue with France will promote stability in Europe — Putin

Russia and France have rich history of bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a congratulatory telegram to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, voicing confidence that the development of constructive dialogue would contribute to enhancing stability on the continent, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The relations between our countries have rich history and major prospects and traditionally play an important role in ironing out topical issues of international and regional agenda," Putin stressed, congratulating Macron on the national day of France, according to the Kremlin press service.

Putin also expressed confidence that "the development of constructive bilateral dialogue, partnership cooperation in countering threats and modern challenges would fully meet interests of the peoples of Russia and France, contributing to strengthening stability and mutual understanding on the European continent."

France is celebrating its National Day on July 14, which has been held since 1790 to mark the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille. A traditional military parade takes place on this occasion on the Champs-Elysees, which involves 4,400 troops, dozens of aircraft, helicopters and tracked vehicles. The theme of this year’s parade is "winning the future."

According to the country’s top brass, this concerns both France’s fight against coronavirus as well as the army’s struggle against radical groups, Islamists and its preparation for high-intensity combat operations relying on new equipment and technologies.