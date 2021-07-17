Russia reduces investments in US government securities to $3.8 bln
Russia cut its investment in US government securities from $3.957 bln in April to $3.805 ln in May, the US Department of Treasury said on Friday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
The share of long-term bonds in May amounted to $305 mln. Short-term bonds accounted for $3.5 bln.
Russia began to sharply reduce investments in the US national debt in the spring of 2018. Thus, in April their level fell from $96 bln to $48.7 bln, and in May - to $14.9 bln. In May last year, Russia cut its investment from $6.85 bln to $5.39 bln.
Japan remained the largest holder of US government securities in May with a figure of $1.26 trillion. The second place with $1.07 trillion is occupied by China.
Latest
Main issue today - creation of professional, high-quality journalism, says Azerbaijan’s Union of Journalists
Eastweststream.com media platform to give big impetus to informing Russian public about Azerbaijani realities - Real TV
New ambitious player entering world market of political and economic news – Trend’s deputy director general (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Providing Uzbekistan with COVID-19 vaccine shows Azerbaijan's solidarity in fight against pandemic - ambassador
Azerbaijan's assistance to strengthen friendly ties and strategic partnership - Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan (VIDEO)
Mid-Term Ministerial Conference of NAM organized by Azerbaijan - important step in mobilizing political will – Russian MFA