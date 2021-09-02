Russia, South Korea considering projects on hydrogen transport

Russia and South Korea are considering projects on hydrogen transport, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Victor Yevtukhov said at the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"Projects on hydrogen transport with South Korea are currently under consideration. Of course, they are interested as we have rich natural resources," he said.

Hydrogen projects with Japan are also being discussed, the deputy minister added. "The negotiations with Japan are currently underway to conclude a good contract," he said, adding that the Russian Far East has good prospects on the participation in hydrogen projects considering the resource base.