MOEX index updates all-time high

The MOEX index rose by 0.26% and was at the level of 4,051.81 points, the RTS index rose by 0.24% to 1.755.29 points, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

By 10:40 Moscow time, the MOEX index was at the level of 4,039.5 points (-0.04%), the RTS index was at the level of 1,749.79 points (-0.07%).

The price of November futures for Brent oil on London’s ICE increased by 0.53% to $73.9 per barrel. Futures on WTI rose in price by 0.57% and to $70.85 per barrel.