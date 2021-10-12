Russia, US to hold separate consultations on visas, diplomatic missions — senior diplomat

Russia and the US plan to hold consultations focused on visa issues and the activity of diplomatic missions, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told TASS on Tuesday, Trend reports.

"Representatives from the capital cities will get together purposefully, there will be specialized consultations on the conditions of the activity of the diplomatic missions, on visas and related issues," Ryabkov said.

According to him, the fact that the sides have arrived at the understanding that these consultations are needed "is not bad in itself, but there are no guarantees that agreements will be achieved," he said. The Russian side will be seeking this, but for it to happen, it must see readiness from the other side," he noted.

The senior diplomat said that similar consultations would be on other segments of the bilateral agenda, adding that it was too early to speak about them.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ryabkov met with US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland.