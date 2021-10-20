Russia records over 34,000 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours
The number of coronavirus cases in Russia increased by 34,073 over the past day to 8,094,825 total cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Wednesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.
In relative terms, the COVID-19 incidence increased by 0,42% over the past day.
In particular, over the past day, some 3,274 COVID-19 cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 2,590 cases of the infection were recorded in the Moscow Region, 930 - in the Samara Region, 728 - in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 698 - in the Voronezh Region.
The number of so-called active cases, the patients who are currently receiving treatment, surged to 802,760, the crisis center noted.
