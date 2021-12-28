Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28

Russia has registered 21,922 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,437,152 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, in absolute terms, this is the lowest increase in three months, since September 28. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.21%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,802 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,574 new infections in the Moscow Region and 544 infections in the Sverdlovsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 529 new cases were discovered in the Irkutsk Region and 511 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 793,615 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.