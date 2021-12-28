Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28

Russia 28 December 2021 14:35 (UTC+04:00)
Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28

Russia has registered 21,922 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,437,152 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

According to the crisis center, in absolute terms, this is the lowest increase in three months, since September 28. The relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.21%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,802 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 1,574 new infections in the Moscow Region and 544 infections in the Sverdlovsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 529 new cases were discovered in the Irkutsk Region and 511 new cases were detected in the Perm Region.

All in all, at present, 793,615 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi
Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi
First meeting of Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad to open on Wednesday
First meeting of Supreme Council of Iranians Abroad to open on Wednesday
Oman expresses willingness to enhance relations with Iran
Oman expresses willingness to enhance relations with Iran
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Several people injured from explosion in Azerbaijan's Mingachevir (PHOTO) Society 15:47
Azerbaijan shares monitoring results of conditions cultural monuments in liberated territories Society 15:40
Azerbaijan prepares e-map of monuments of Shusha city Society 15:39
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for Dec. 28 Society 15:30
Iran's embassy reacts to 'Iranians' participating in MMA event in Azerbaijan's Khankendi Politics 15:29
Azerbaijan unveils volume of wheat imported in 11M2021 Economy 15:29
Vikram Misri, Indian ex-envoy to China, named deputy NSA Other News 15:26
Uzbek Statistics Committee notes increase in volume of potato imports Uzbekistan 15:25
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev taking part in informal meeting of CIS heads of state in Russia’s St. Petersburg Politics 15:23
Subsidiary of Kazakhstan's Passenger Transportation JSC opens tender for equipment maintenance Tenders 15:17
Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan increase revenues from communication services for 11M2021 ICT 15:16
Turkmen enterprise reveals bakery production volume Business 14:57
Georgia shares data on tangerine exports Georgia 14:45
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of liabilities unveiled Uzbekistan 14:41
Azerbaijan's Bank Respublika to hold general meeting of shareholders Finance 14:40
Number of Azerbaijani citizens visiting Turkey grows over 11M2021 Turkey 14:38
Russia sees 21,922 daily COVID-19 cases, lowest number since September 28 Russia 14:35
Azerbaijan sees increase in number of users of electronic services in real estate management Finance 14:28
Georgia’s hazelnuts exports keep growing Georgia 14:20
Iran should focus on petrochemical sales, instead of crude - Oil minister Oil&Gas 14:19
Tactical-special exercises held in Azerbaijani commando military unit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 14:19
Informal CIS Summit: what to expect for Azerbaijan? Politics 14:17
Turkey reveals number of companies with Iranian capital registered since beginning of 2021 Turkey 13:54
Georgia reveals top commodities imported from Turkey Georgia 13:49
Azerbaijani banks increase number of client accounts within 11M2021 Finance 13:48
Iran exchanging 'informal messages' with US in Vienna Nuclear Program 13:41
Pashinyan, his team understand: only way for Armenia is to normalize ties with Azerbaijan - Center of Analysis of Int’l Relations Politics 13:37
Iran increases capacity of its thermal power plants Oil&Gas 13:35
New round of Vienna talks officially begins Nuclear Program 13:33
Poland, Georgia to hold Joint Intergovernmental Commission – ministry Georgia 12:44
Short-dated U.S. yields hit 22-month high on rates, recovery outlook US 12:36
Iran's Saipa Company boosts passenger car manufacturing Business 12:28
Saudi Arabia to finalise Riyadh 2030 strategy next year Arab World 12:24
Turkmengas issues tender to buy equipment Tenders 12:08
Iran’s CBI shares data on loans issued for housing, construction sector Finance 12:03
Iran’s CBI declares amount of loans issued in industrial and mining sectors Finance 12:02
Iran Khordo Company’s passenger car manufacturing declines Business 11:54
President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to loved ones of Russia's classicist of child and youth literature Politics 11:50
Georgia shares top goods imported from China Georgia 11:49
Turkmen company to open logistics offices abroad Transport 11:48
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in St. Petersburg for visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:47
PM Modi moved by Greek school students reciting national Indian song Other News 11:44
EIB reveals volume of loan for N. Macedonia-Greece gas link Oil&Gas 11:37
UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan congratulates President Ilham Aliyev Politics 11:36
Armenia leads by unemployment rates among countries of former USSR Armenia 11:34
Iran records surge in imports Business 11:24
Even Armenia clearly understands that Karabakh conflict ended - Russian expert Politics 11:24
Azerbaijan reports increase on lending to agriculture Finance 11:20
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for December 28 Georgia 11:18
Volume of oil products’ shipment via SOCAR’s Kulevi terminal revealed Oil&Gas 11:11
Georgia launches rural development program Georgia 10:54
Iran sees increase in non-oil exports Business 10:53
Kazakhstan eyes importing more Azerbaijani non-oil products Economy 10:43
Turkmen enterprise announces tender for construction of fittings production line Tenders 10:42
Turkmen urea fertilizer plant shares production data Business 10:39
Azerbaijan reports increase in revenues from paid services Economy 10:32
Azerbaijani currency rates for December 28 Finance 10:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on Dec. 28 Oil&Gas 10:04
Georgia sees decrease in consumer loans interest rate Georgia 10:04
Iranian currency rates for Dec. 28 Finance 10:04
Azerbaijan's lending to construction sector surges for 11M2021 Finance 10:00
Growth of loan rates will be lower than inflation rate growth - Bank of Russia Russia 09:51
Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 27 Uzbekistan 09:49
Uzbekistan to purchase more rolling stocks for its subway in 2022 Uzbekistan 09:35
Georgia to see inflation decrease in 2022 – Galt & Taggart Georgia 09:27
Price indexes of industrial, construction sectors at Uzbek stock exchange fall Uzbekistan 09:26
Uzbek Commodity Exchange announces weekly quotes of commodities for export Uzbekistan 09:25
Oil prices extend gains as worries over fuel demand recede Oil&Gas 09:23
Russia becomes main importer of Georgia’s persimmons Georgia 09:23
Uzbek Central Bank names leading banks in terms of volume of assets Uzbekistan 09:22
Turkey discloses volume of cargo transported from Morocco via local ports Turkey 09:15
Azerbaijan shares data on oil exports to Czech Republic for 11M2021 Economy 09:13
Azerbaijan sees decrease in volume of loans for industry, manufacturing sector in 11M2021 Finance 09:12
Azerbaijan discloses volume of fruits, vegetables exported in 11M2021 Economy 09:11
Ministry discloses volume of cargo from Belgium transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:11
Azerbaijan's cotton fiber export up Economy 09:10
Apartment prices in Iran’s Tehran soar Business 09:03
State Customs Committee unveils value of Azerbaijani oil exported to Thailand in 11M2021 Oil&Gas 09:03
External debt of Uzbekistan increases Uzbekistan 09:03
Georgia sees recovery in tourism revenues – TBC Capital Georgia 09:02
Ministry unveils volume of cargo from China transported through Turkish ports Turkey 09:01
Azerbaijan notes decrease in problem loans over 11M2021 Finance 09:01
Russia’s Gazprombank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's export of non-oil products Economy 08:42
Turkey unveils volume of cargo from Albania transported through local ports Turkey 08:35
SOCAR to supply fuel to Georgia’s budget organizations in 2022 Georgia 08:34
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector Uzbekistan 08:33
North Macedonia updates on project to receive gas from Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 08:29
Apple shuts stores in New York City amid raging COVID-19 infections Other News 08:04
Bagheri: Removal of sanctions, key to success of Vienna talks Nuclear Program 07:25
Mbappe and Lewandowski pick up top award at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards Other News 06:44
U.S. administers 503.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC US 06:05
Nearly 1,000 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week Arab World 05:20
Death toll rises to 20 from heavy rains in Brazil Other News 04:39
Brazil's Bolsonaro says daughter, 11, will not get COVID-19 jab Other News 04:01
U.S. CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation, quarantine time US 03:26
One crew member died in helicopter crash landing in Russia’s Udmurtia Russia 02:44
UK coronavirus cases top 12 million Europe 02:09
All 36 OneWeb satellites went into target orbit after launch from Baikonur - Roscosmos Russia 01:30
Biden says he's open to shorter quarantine requirements US 00:48
Gas prices in Europe once again surpass $1,250 Oil&Gas 00:10
All news