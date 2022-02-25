Council of Europe to consider suspending Russia from organization
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25
Trend:
The Council of Europe (CoE) will consider suspending Russia from the organization, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Tiny Kox said, Trend reports citing Kox's Twitter.
According to him, the Joint Committee meeting between PACE and the Committee of Ministers will be held today to consider what action to take due to the situation in Ukraine, including the option of suspending Russia from the Council of Europe.
