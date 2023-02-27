Russian international reserves down $6.9 bln in one week to $582 bln, says Central Bank

Russia’s international reserves amounted to $582.1 bln as of February 17, 2023, down by 1.2% (or by $6.9 bln) in one week, the Central Bank said in a statement on Monday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"International reserves amounted to $582.1 bln as of February 17, down by $6.9 bln, or by 1.2%, in one week as a result of negative revaluation, as well as transactions under the fiscal rule," the statement said.

As of February 10, international reserves totaled $589 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.