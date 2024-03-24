Russian company that owns Crocus City Hall says concert hall to be restored

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 24. The Crocus International company, which owns the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, expressed its sincere condolences in connection with the terrorist attack, the company says on its website, Trend reports.

The company reported that the concert hall will be restored.

“We will never forget those who became victims of terrorists. Everything that was destroyed by their criminal actions will be restored,” the company noted.

The incident occurred on March 22, when unidentified assailants opened fire at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, leading to evacuations.

Eyewitnesses described individuals in camouflage attire firing machine guns inside Crocus City Hall just before the scheduled concert by the Picnic group.

Director of the Federal Security Service of Russia, Alexander Bortnikov, briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the detention of 11 individuals, including four terrorists involved in the attack at Crocus City Hall.

The death toll has reached 133.