Russian Crocus Group president, executive VP donate victims of terrorist attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. President of Russian Crocus Group Araz Agalarov and his son Executive Vice President Emin Agalarov have sent 100 million rubles ($1.08 million) to help victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall on March 22, Trend reports.

Crocus Group and the Muslim Magomayev Foundation will support the victims of the terrorist attack. The Agalarovs donated the initial donations in the indicated sum.

The monies will be utilized to provide targeted help to the families of spectators and employees affected by the tragedy, including rehabilitation, recovery, treatment, and other human needs.

To clarify, the incident occurred when unidentified men began firing at Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, near Moscow, resulting in evacuations, according to Russian operative agencies. Eyewitnesses said that guys dressed in camouflage fired machine guns inside Crocus City Hall shortly before the Picnic group's scheduled show.

On March 26, Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees completed clearing the rubble after the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall. According to the latest data, the death toll in the terrorist attack has grown to 140.

The accused individuals involved in the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall have been placed in detention as a form of restraint. They will remain in custody for one month and 28 days, until May 22, 2024.

According to the court's decision, the individuals accused of carrying out a terrorist act - Dalerdzhon Mirzoev, Saidakrami Rachabalizoda, Shamsidin Fariduni, and Muhammadsobir Fayzov - were placed in pre-trial detention.

