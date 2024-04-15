Russia, Tajikistan start joint military exercises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 15. Joint bilateral exercises of Russian and local armed forces have started in the Khatlon region of Tajikistan, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry said, Trend reports.

According to the information, the exercises will be held in mountainous terrain and will last until April 18.

Both countries are close allies and members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a military alliance founded by the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States. Tajikistan houses Russian military units and infrastructure in Central Asia.

