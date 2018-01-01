Turkish PM promises to decrease terrorism in new year

1 January 2018 17:50 (UTC+04:00)

The Turkish prime minister promised to decrease terrorism in 2018 early Monday and said Turkey has made major progress in the fight against terror, Anadolu reported.

Binali Yildirim was visiting the Turkish national police headquarters in Ankara, where he received information about the police department's safety measures for new year's celebrations.

There, making a speech to the police in the first minutes of the new year, Yildirim said Turkey has made significant progress in the fight against terror.

"Hopefully, in 2018, we will decrease the terror issue in lower places of Turkey's agenda," Yildirim said.

He said terrorism is depleting Turkey's energy.

Yildirim said he hopes Turkey will get rid of terror thanks to the efforts of its security forces.

