Turkey extends state of emergency for 3-more months

The Parliament ratified on Thursday a prime ministry motion, extending the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey for three months, Turkish media reported.

The sixth extension will become effective from Friday at 1.00 a.m (2200GMT Thursday).

The ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party and the opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) backed the motion, while the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) and People's Democratic Party (HDP) opposed it.

According to the constitution, a state of emergency can be declared for a maximum period of six months.

To enact the state of emergency, the government must foresee serious indications of widespread violence which may interfere with the democratic environment or basic constitutional rights and freedom of its citizens.

