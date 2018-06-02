Turkey to strengthen relations with Russia: Erdogan

2 June 2018 11:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will strengthen relations with Russia, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on June 2.

"There are some forces who really want to deteriorate the relations between Ankara and Moscow, and one of those forces is the FETO terrorist movement," according to him.

"Despite all difficulties that were between Turkey and Russia, Ankara and Moscow were able to eliminate all the problems," Erdogan said.

The head of state further noted that Turkey and Russia need each other from the strategic point of view.

Erdogan also thanked Russia for providing a loan to purchase Russian missile systems S-400.

Russian and Turkish sides signed a loan agreement for the supply of anti-aircraft missile systems S-400 in Ankara in December 2017. Turkey will pay for a part of this deal on its own, and the other part will be paid for through the Russian Federation's defense loan.

The Secretariat of the Turkish Defense Industry said in its statement that Ankara will acquire two batteries of the Russian S-400 systems, which will be serviced by Turkish personnel. The parties agreed on technological cooperation in this field for the development of the production of anti-aircraft missile systems in Turkey.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Birds eat words at Russian Foreign Ministry?
Commentary 12:10
US not striving for bitter rivalry between Russia and China
US 11:56
Bus carrying policemen overturns in Turkey
Turkey 10:39
Russia, UAE sign partnership deal, aim for stability in oil markets
Oil&Gas 10:28
Putin counts on fruitful cooperation with Italy’s new prime minister
Russia 10:16
Turkish president names head of domestic car production company
Economy news 09:59
Russia to dispatch new missile cruiser to Mediterranean
Russia 05:27
Turkey to join European countries that have banned Uber
Turkey 04:05
Armenia changing geopolitical orientation: expert
Commentary 1 June 23:15
Turkey won't open border as long as Armenia keeps unreasonable demands: analyst
Politics 1 June 22:16
Depreciation of lira not to have strong influence on Azerbaijan: expert
Economy news 1 June 20:56
Iran, Russia using national currencies in trade: official
Economy news 1 June 20:20
Russian Foreign Ministry positive about new ambassador's activity in Azerbaijan
Politics 1 June 20:03
Yerevan’s statements on repairing relations don’t inspire confidence: Turkey
Turkey 1 June 19:16
Israel satisfied with Russia’s stance on Iran’s military presence in Syria — ambassador
Israel 1 June 17:53
Russia cautions US, North Korea against deliberately pushing unrealistic demands
Russia 1 June 17:44
Turkish, Georgian presidents mull importance of TANAP
Oil&Gas 1 June 16:59
Russia's Shoigu, Israel's Lieberman discuss Syrian de-escalation zone
Russia 1 June 15:40