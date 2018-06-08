Turkish General staff announces elimination of terrorist base in Northern Iraq

8 June 2018 12:31 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the operation carried out by the Turkish air force against the PKK terrorist organization in Northern Iraq, the terrorist base was eliminated, the Turkish General staff said in a statement released June 8.

The message notes that the operation to eliminate the terrorists was carried out in the Iraqi regions of Zap, Hakurk and Kandil.

"The Turkish air force continues to strike at the positions of terrorists," the Turkish General staff said.

The day before, the Turkish armed forces established control over the base of the PKK terrorist organization in the Avashin district in Northern Iraq.

Earlier the Spokesman and the Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey Mahir Unal said that the Turkish armed forces are moving deep into Northern Iraq, and establishing control over the positions of the terrorist organization PKK.

Unal noted that the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that military operations directed against the PKK militants may begin in Northern Iraq at any moment.

Earlier it was reported that as part of the operation against the terrorist organization of the PKK in Northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved 73 kilometers deep into Iraqi territory.

The Turkish armed forces have established full control over the territory of Northern Iraq to a depth of 28 kilometers.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey has 11 military bases in the North of Iraq, which greatly facilitates the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demand the creation of an independent Kurdish state, lasts more than 25 years, and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkey can strike three Iraqi regions
Turkey 09:37
Turkish General Staff talks elimination of PKK strongholds in northern Iraq
Turkey 6 June 10:25
General Staff of Turkey announces elimination of 31 PKK terrorists
Turkey 1 June 17:02
Turkish air forces bomb PKK positions in Northern Iraq
Turkey 22 May 10:00
Attack on servicemen in Turkey leaves several injured
Turkey 29 March 17:01
Turkish General Staff talks neutralization of terrorists during Afrin operation
Turkey 7 February 12:03
Turkish forces kill 7 PKK terrorists in southeast
Turkey 9 July 2017 20:41
Second blast in Turkey: 4 killed
Turkey 18 August 2016 16:07
Turkish General Staff to be based outside Ankara
Turkey 3 August 2016 13:45
Turkish army praises public role in thwarting coup
Turkey 17 July 2016 19:29
Turkish Army has nothing in common with coup attempt – General Staff
Turkey 16 July 2016 13:08
Turkey developing defense industry
Turkey 1 February 2016 20:44
Turkey-Northern Iraq gas pipeline could be risky
Oil&Gas 8 January 2016 19:35
No New Year celebrations in Turkey’s military units
Turkey 28 December 2015 12:42
Chief of General Staff hails level of co-op between Azerbaijani, Turkish armed forces (exclusive)
Politics 6 October 2015 15:42
Turkish General Staff chief expresses view about unified army of Turkic-speaking countries (exclusive)
Turkey 6 October 2015 14:54
Chief of Turkish General Staff talks double standards on Azerbaijan (exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 6 October 2015 11:44
Chief of General Staff says Turkey ready for any threats to its security (exclusive)
Turkey 6 October 2015 11:09