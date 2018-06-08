Turkish General staff announces elimination of terrorist base in Northern Iraq

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of the operation carried out by the Turkish air force against the PKK terrorist organization in Northern Iraq, the terrorist base was eliminated, the Turkish General staff said in a statement released June 8.

The message notes that the operation to eliminate the terrorists was carried out in the Iraqi regions of Zap, Hakurk and Kandil.

"The Turkish air force continues to strike at the positions of terrorists," the Turkish General staff said.

The day before, the Turkish armed forces established control over the base of the PKK terrorist organization in the Avashin district in Northern Iraq.

Earlier the Spokesman and the Deputy Chairman of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) of Turkey Mahir Unal said that the Turkish armed forces are moving deep into Northern Iraq, and establishing control over the positions of the terrorist organization PKK.

Unal noted that the Turkish authorities have repeatedly stated that military operations directed against the PKK militants may begin in Northern Iraq at any moment.

Earlier it was reported that as part of the operation against the terrorist organization of the PKK in Northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved 73 kilometers deep into Iraqi territory.

The Turkish armed forces have established full control over the territory of Northern Iraq to a depth of 28 kilometers.

Earlier, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey has 11 military bases in the North of Iraq, which greatly facilitates the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demand the creation of an independent Kurdish state, lasts more than 25 years, and has claimed more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news