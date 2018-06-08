Turkey’s state agency to buy spare parts

8 June 2018 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Istanbul City Hall to select foreign construction companies
Turkey 17:35
CPC opens tender for supply of spare parts for pressure smoothing system
Tenders 12:53
Tender: Turkmenistan to acquire drilling equipment
Tenders 12:44
Branch of Italian ENI company announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 12:32
Tender: Turkmen Daihanbank to buy special equipment
Tenders 10:28
Turkey’s national railway company announces tender
Turkey 09:37
Kazakh National Bank opens tender for technical support to power supply systems
Tenders 7 June 21:07
Turkey’s Ministry of National Education to buy server via tender
Turkey 7 June 19:36
Turkish state company opens tender for maintenance services, software update
Turkey 7 June 19:31
Kazakhstan's National Scientific Cardiosurgical Center opens tender for supply of medical equipment
Economy news 7 June 18:31
Turkmenistan’s Health Ministry announces tender for supply of consumables, reagents
Tenders 7 June 09:57
Tender: Turkmenistan’s Industry Ministry to buy packaging material
Tenders 7 June 09:55
Tender: Turkmenistan to buy equipment for tannery
Tenders 7 June 09:54
National Bank of Kazakhstan opens tender for software support
Tenders 6 June 18:29
National Bank of Kazakhstan opens tender for renovation of its branch
Tenders 6 June 11:55
Turkmen refinery to buy pipes, metal products via tender
Tenders 6 June 11:03
Turkmen gas concern to buy equipment via tender
Tenders 6 June 10:56
Tender: Turkish state-owned company CAYKUR to buy coal
Turkey 6 June 09:35