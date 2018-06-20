Over 1 million Turkish citizens abroad vote in presidential and parliamentary election

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens living abroad who have voted in parliamentary and presidential election in the country amounted to 1,408,468 people, the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK) said in a statement released on June 20.

In general, 3,470,323 people among Turkish citizens living abroad have the right to vote.

The voting has been held in 123 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 60 countries.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi), and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

Parliamentary and presidential elections in Turkey will be held on June 24.

In the parliamentary election held in Turkey on November 1, 2015, the Justice and Development Party won 49.41 percent of the votes, the People's Republican Party (CHP) - 25.38 percent of the votes, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) - 11.93 percent, and the Democratic Party of Peoples (HDP) - 10.7 percent of the votes.

