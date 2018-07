Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

At least five Turkish pilgrims were injured in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia’s Medina city, the Turkish media reported July 26.

As a result of the accident the bus burst into flames.

Reportedly, the injured pilgrims will be taken to Turkey during the day.

Other details of the accident have not been reported.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news