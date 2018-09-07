Meeting between Turkish and Iranian presidents kicks off in Tehran

7 September 2018 14:26 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The meeting between President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of Iran Hassan Rouhani kicked off in Iran’s Tehran, Turkish media reported Sept. 7.

Reportedly, a bilateral meeting between President Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to be held after the meeting with President Rouhani.

President Erdogan will also hold a meeting with Supreme Leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Today the presidents of Turkey, Iran and Russia will hold a trilateral meeting, during which the situation in Syria’s Idlib city will be discussed.

Idlib is one of the de-escalation zones as part of the Astana format. There are about 3 million civilians in Idlib.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Zakharova: Russia enthusiastic about development of relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 14:03
Putin, Erdogan arrive in Tehran to attend Syria summit
Politics 14:02
Russian ruble up on Friday trying to recover from 2.5 years low
Russia 13:00
Turkey announces number of Iranian ships sailing in its waters
Economy news 12:43
Russian, Uzbek PMs to mull economic, humanitarian co-op
Uzbekistan 11:49
Latest
Israel's fiscal deficit reaches 2.5% of GDP
Israel 15:28
Azerbaijani mobile operator doubles number of 4G stations
ICT 15:24
China to increase export tax rebates on 397 products
China 15:17
Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan plans to use blockchain in agro-industrial sector
Kyrgyzstan 15:09
Moscow says mechanism of discussing security with Baku works perfectly
Politics 15:07
Uzbekistan issues 9,000 e-visas, most account for Chinese
Uzbekistan 15:04
Qatar eyes Germany's energy sector with 10 billion euro investment
Arab World 15:03
Two main trends balancing each other in oil market
Oil&Gas 15:02
Turkmenistan, Belarus discuss prospects of co-op in petrochemical industry
Oil&Gas 14:44