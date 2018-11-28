Turkey eyes to abandon use of UH-1 military helicopters

28 November 2018 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey intends to abandon the use of UH-1 military helicopters in 2020, Turkish media reported Nov. 28 citing a military source.

These helicopters are used to train new military pilots.

Helicopters produced by the Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) will be used to train military pilots.

From 2011, Turkey produces mobile outposts that have proved useful in fight against the militants of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), and also the Canik TP9 handguns, unmanned ANKA aircraft and other military equipment to strengthen the domestic defense industry.

Turkey is also developing a domestic military laser system.

Earlier, the trials of the domestically-made long-range surface-to-surface missiles have been conducted in Turkey. The new rocket, named KAAN, was launched from a firing ground in the province of Sinop in the north of Turkey.

The KAAN rocket system, produced by Roketsan, was first demonstrated at the International Defense Industry Fair IDEF 2017 in Istanbul.

