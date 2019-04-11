Armenian diaspora making money on so-called genocide – Turkey’s ruling party

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Armenian diaspora is making money on the so-called genocide, said Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Despite that Turkey has repeatedly declared its readiness to open the archives of 1915, Armenia opposes this and refuses to open its archives, he said.

He noted that the Armenian diaspora harms the Armenian people, and the claims regarding the so-called genocide primarily harm the Armenians themselves, who live in poverty in their own country.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news