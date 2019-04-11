Armenian diaspora making money on so-called genocide – Turkey’s ruling party

11 April 2019 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The Armenian diaspora is making money on the so-called genocide, said Omer Celik, spokesman for Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Despite that Turkey has repeatedly declared its readiness to open the archives of 1915, Armenia opposes this and refuses to open its archives, he said.

He noted that the Armenian diaspora harms the Armenian people, and the claims regarding the so-called genocide primarily harm the Armenians themselves, who live in poverty in their own country.

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish president talks on FETO supporters in state organizations
Turkey 10 April 18:22
Turkish Air Force conducts operations in Iraq's north
Turkey 10 April 16:26
Azerbaijan to provide fuel for Istanbul’s new airport
Oil&Gas 10 April 12:55
Turkish FM to visit Netherlands
Turkey 10 April 12:02
Erdogan to mull municipal election results with leader of nationalist movement
Turkey 10 April 11:07
Turkey, Greece to mull regional issues
Turkey 10 April 10:43
Latest
OPEC revises down world economic growth forecasts
Oil&Gas 10:31
MP: Hate speech aims at violating negotiation process on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:24
Sales of foreign currency to Iran’s NIMA system accelerated
Finance 10:23
Investments in Azerbaijan’s IT sector growing
ICT 10:17
Azerbaijani confectionery producer planning to export to neighboring country
Economy 10:14
Central Bank of Azerbaijan fails to sell all emission of notes
Finance 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 21 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:01
Poultry plant in Azerbaijan to start exporting eggs to Qatar
Economy 09:53
UNEC's young lecturer conducting scientific research at Nord University (PHOTO)
Society 09:44