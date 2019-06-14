Turkish Defense Ministry reveals number of eliminated terrorists in Iraq's north

14 June 2019 11:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of a large-scale operation in Iraq's north, the Turkish armed forces eliminated 48 militants of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Trend reports referring to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

The total number of neutralized strongholds of terrorists has reached 100.

Operations are carried out in the areas of Hakurk, Zap and Avashin.

On May 27, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw) in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 30, Turkey expanded the area of military operations in northern Iraq in the Avashin-Baysan and Metin districts.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, who was the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the PKK terrorist group.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkish president transfers authority to VP
Turkey 10:48
Thick fog paralyzes traffic in Istanbul
Turkey 10:00
Turkey, US dicsuss issue of purchase of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems
Turkey 13 June 17:01
FM: Turkey decides to buy S-400 anti-aircraft missile system
Turkey 13 June 15:01
Turkish patrol post attacked in Syria’s Idlib
Turkey 13 June 13:57
Police conducting operations against drug dealers in 28 cities of Turkey
Turkey 13 June 09:56
Latest
Azerbaijan’s Buta Airways launches Baku-Batumi flight (PHOTO)
Business 11:30
Date of meeting of Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs disclosed
Politics 11:27
New projects to bring benefits for Uzbek electrotechnical sector
Uzbekistan 11:14
Australian rare earth miners push development deals to counter China grip
Other News 11:11
Carlsberg Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Ministry sign memorandum (PHOTO)
Business 11:00
Cargo, passenger turnover up in Kazakhstan
Economy 10:57
Azerbaijani oil prices up
Oil&Gas 10:49
Turkish president transfers authority to VP
Turkey 10:48
Precious metal prices up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:42