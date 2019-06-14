Turkish Defense Ministry reveals number of eliminated terrorists in Iraq's north

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

As part of a large-scale operation in Iraq's north, the Turkish armed forces eliminated 48 militants of the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), Trend reports referring to Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

The total number of neutralized strongholds of terrorists has reached 100.

Operations are carried out in the areas of Hakurk, Zap and Avashin.

On May 27, the Turkish Air Force and the Armed Forces launched a large-scale operation dubbed 'Pence' (Paw) in the Hakurk region in northern Iraq.

On May 30, Turkey expanded the area of military operations in northern Iraq in the Avashin-Baysan and Metin districts.

On March 27, the Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, who was the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the PKK terrorist group.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has been lasting around 40 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news