Over 250,000 US tourists visit Turkey in 1H2019

9 August 2019 13:41 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In January-June 2019, 253,500 tourists from the US visited Turkey, which is 33.70 percent more compared to the same period in 2018, Trend reports referring to Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of US citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-June 2019 amounted to 1.40 percent.

In June 2019, 74,800 tourists from the US visited Turkey, which is 34.35 percent more compared to June 2018. The share of US citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in June 2019 amounted to 1.41 percent.

Turkey was visited by over 5.3 million tourists in June 2019, which is 18.05 percent more compared to June 2018.

During this period, over 1.3 million people visited Istanbul and 2.2 million people visited Antalya.

According to the ministry, 18.076 million people visited Turkey in January-June 2019, which is 13.20 percent more compared to the same period in 2018.

