Over 200 cargo transportation trips carried out by Kazakh trucks in Turkey

1 January 2020 11:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In November 2019, 252 cargo transportation trips were carried out by Kazakh trucks in Turkey, which is 78 trips more compared with November 2018, Turkey’s International Transporters Association (UND) told Trend.

Herein, 199 transportation trips were carried out by Kazakh trucks through the SARP checkpoint, 33 trips through Gurbulak checkpoint, 9 through Aktash checkpoint, 7 through Esendere checkpoint, and 4 through the Diluju checkpoint.

At this time, the cargos was mainly transported through Kapikule, Pendik, Habur, Yalova, Ipsala, Cesme, Hamzabeyli, Gurbulak, Diluju and Sarp checkpoints.

In November 2019, a total of 36,571 trips transported through the Turkish checkpoints, which is 3,821 trips more than in November 2018.

