4.7-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey
Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24
Trend:
A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken western Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Feb 24, Trend reports.
The epicenter of the quake was located 7 kilometers north of the Akhisar city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 7 kilometers.
According to the Turkish media, the quake was also felt in Izmir, Bursa and Istanbul cities, There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.
