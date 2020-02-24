4.7-magnitude quake jolts western Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake has shaken western Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Feb 24, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 7 kilometers north of the Akhisar city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 7 kilometers.

According to the Turkish media, the quake was also felt in Izmir, Bursa and Istanbul cities, There have been no reports about victims or possible damages.