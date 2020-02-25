Turkey considers ways of evacuating its citizens from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoghlu – Trend:

Turkey considers the ways to evacuate its citizens from Iran due to the spread of coronavirus, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Turkish citizens intending to leave Iran can apply to the Turkish Embassy in the country.

Iranian Deputy Minister of Public Health Iraj Harirchi said that the number of coronavirus infection cases in Iran can be nearly 60.

Twelve patients have died he said adding that the government will provide details at a later stage.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicines to the infected.

