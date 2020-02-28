Turkey sees growth in number of tourists from Kazakhstan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.28

A total of 18,056 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey in January 2020, which shows an increase of 26.27 percent compared to the same month of 2019, Trend reports Feb.28 referring to the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey during the reported period made up 1.01 percent.

Over the reporting period, 1.787 million tourists have visited Turkey, which is an increase of 16.11 percent compared to January 2019.

In January 2020, 1.017 million tourists visited Istanbul, and 152,976 tourists - the province of Antalya.

According to the figures of 2019, 455,724 tourists from Kazakhstan visited Turkey, which is an increase of 6.75 percent compared to the same period 2018.

The share of Kazakh citizens in the total number of foreigners who visited Turkey in January-December 2019, made up 2 percent.

