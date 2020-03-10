BOTAŞ talks implementation of various energy projects in 2020

Turkey 10 March 2020 21:18 (UTC+04:00)
Operational Headquarters: Two Azerbaijani citizens test positive for coronavirus after returning from Iran Society 22:15
Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits west off Indonesia's Sumatra Other News 22:13
Iran Air resumes flights to Europe Business 21:45
BOTAŞ talks implementation of various energy projects in 2020 Turkey 21:18
UEFA stays on track with 2020 Euro Cup organization despite coronavirus reports Other News 21:03
New Istanbul Airport reveals statistics on passengers served in Jan.-Feb. World 21:01
Export of defense industry products from Turkey to Azerbaijan increased World 20:55
Cargo transportation by air in Turkey increases Turkey 20:23
Azerbaijani athletes talk about preparation for FIG Artistic Gymnastics Apparatus World Cup in Baku (VIDEO) Society 20:17
Azerbaijan reveals prices for beekeeping products Economy 19:56
Leyla Abdullayeva: Act of vandalism against monument to prominent Azerbaijani poetess committed during Armenian PM’s visit to Belgium Politics 19:43
Iran's Khodro pays half of promised advances to auto part makers Business 19:32
Opening ceremony of Deniz Mall in Baku postponed for uncertain period Society 19:25
Quarantine period for some people completes in Azerbaijan Society 19:19
Iranian official: No problems in Iran, India trade Business 19:17
Turkey reveals figures on textile raw materials export to world markets World 19:12
Azerbaijani farmers applying for subsidies to receive benefits related to fertilizers Business 18:56
Fertilizer and pesticide market fully liberalized in Azerbaijan Economy 18:52
Air traffic between Israel, Georgia suspended Transport 18:33
Passenger traffic at Georgian airports decreases Transport 18:30
Criminal proceeding instituted in Belgium on desecration of monument of prominent Azerbaijani poetess (PHOTO) Politics 18:27
Construction of international trade center to start at Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan border Business 18:11
Head of office: All issues on legislative agenda of Azerbaijani parliament to be regularly submitted for discussion Politics 18:08
Fitch Solutions sees potential for new OPEC deal Oil&Gas 18:04
Export of Turkish chemical products to Azerbaijan increases Turkey 18:01
Turkey - Belarus trade turnover slightly up Turkey 17:51
Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers discusses situation in oil market Society 17:47
Georgia increases export of bay leaves Business 17:44
More and more gifts from Azercell on Novruz eve! Economy 17:40
Iran's Payam Airport ready to serve country's emergency needs Iran 17:39
Novelties expected in Azerbaijani parliament’s activity Politics 17:36
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry discloses daily oil production Oil&Gas 17:33
Kazakhstan fails to achieve planned state budget revenues Finance 17:32
Iran asks global intervention to lift sanctions amid coronavirus crisis Iran 17:24
Azerbaijan’s Helind company talks about projects in renewable energy sphere Oil&Gas 17:23
Fitch Ratings places Georgian MFO Crystal on Rating Watch Negative Finance 17:17
Minister talks electricity, water projects to be launched in Iran Oil&Gas 17:17
Fuel prices expected to decrease in Georgia Oil&Gas 17:16
German rating agency confirms Uzbekistan’s ratings at BB- Economy 17:16
Georgia looking for new sources of bitumen imports Oil&Gas 17:13
Iran flights to UAE to be canceled until the end of March Iran 17:12
Gas from 11th phase of Iran's South Pars field to go to Asalouyeh, Kangan refineries Oil&Gas 17:07
License for minerals' extraction auctioned in Georgia Business 17:05
IMI opens tender to develop therapeutics and diagnostics against novel virus Tenders 17:03
Azerbaijani Agrarian Credit and Development Agency discloses amount of funds allocated for autumn crops Economy 17:02
Turkey-Georgia trade turnover grows Turkey 16:59
Steel export from Turkey to Azerbaijan drops Turkey 16:58
Lebanon records first death from coronavirus Arab World 16:56
Britain says trade talks with EU will go ahead Europe 16:55
Macron's chief of staff working from home after possible virus contact Europe 16:53
Israel travel restrictions could ease when virus spreads locally Israel 16:52
ECB's Lagarde to join EU leader call on coronavirus on Tuesday Europe 16:44
Iraq in touch with OPEC+ to discuss oil price fall - ministry Arab World 16:42
Azerbaijani parliament discloses names of vice-chairmen of committees Politics 16:35
Anti-coronavirus measures in Kazakhstan: more countries added to banned list Kazakhstan 16:29
Kazakhstan’s Ulba plant to buy pumps via tender Tenders 16:25
Rector of Istanbul Technical University visits Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO) Economy 16:24
Azerbaijani parliament discloses composition of Committee of Accounts Politics 16:23
New composition of Disciplinary Commission of Azerbaijan's Parliament determined Politics 16:22
Number of Turkey's job seekers in Kazakhstan sharply increases Kazakhstan 16:21
Iran's exports to EEU member states increase Business 16:17
Uzbekistan organizes Uzbek-Dutch agricultural business forum Business 16:16
Weekly review of Georgian capital markets Finance 16:05
Azerbaijan cancels traditional festivities related to Novruz holiday Society 16:00
Crowdfunding opportunities expand in Azerbaijan Business 15:52
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran Iran 15:39
Uzbek-Korean JV announces tender for supply of spare parts for compressor Tenders 15:30
Volume of foreign direct investment to Georgia up Finance 15:28
Iran's Arvandan Oil & Gas Company to increase production Oil&Gas 15:21
Central Bank talks US dollar price in Azerbaijan Economy 15:14
MP: Fall in oil prices not to affect Azerbaijani economy Economy 15:13
Statistics: Export of Georgian wine to China decreases Business 15:00
Serbia shuts borders for people from coronavirus-affected countries Europe 14:59
Saudi energy minister: No need for OPEC+ meet if no agreement on handling oil market crisis Arab World 14:57
Uzpromstroybank expands financing of small and medium businesses of Uzbekistan Finance 14:51
Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund reconsiders its recommended interest rates Finance 14:49
Loss ratio for compulsory insurance types in Azerbaijan down Economy 14:46
Opening ceremony of Khojaly Avenue, "From Hatay to Caspian" project presentation held in Turkey Society 14:45
Azerbaijan’s Amrahbank and Saudi Fund for Development sign agreement Finance 14:38
IHS Markit forecasts reaction of US shale oil producers to lower prices Oil&Gas 14:38
SOCAR talks relevancy of OPEC+ format Oil&Gas 14:37
Czech Republic shutting schools, events over coronavirus Europe 14:25
Kazakhstan to maintain previously approved oil extraction volumes Oil&Gas 14:24
Water and electricity projects launched in 5 provinces of Iran Business 14:22
New date for AFC Futsal Championship Turkmenistan 2020 announced Turkmenistan 14:15
Uzbekistan postpones Tashkent Law Spring Forum due to coronavirus Business 14:15
Chairpersons of parliamentary committees elected in Azerbaijan Politics 14:10
Reasons standing behind failure of OPEC+ to reach deal Oil&Gas 14:09
Production of Iran's Angouran Lead and Zinc Complex announced Oil&Gas 14:08
Azerbaijani parliament to hold another meeting soon Politics 14:00
CEO of leading Romanian IT company in Azerbaijan talks about current plans ICT 13:57
Saudi to hike April crude supply to 12.3 million bpd - Aramco CEO Arab World 13:54
Poland cancels all mass events due to coronavirus Europe 13:49
Two companies trying to develop herbal medicines for coronavirus in Iran Business 13:41
Uzbekistan increases supply of carpets, textile products to US Business 13:29
Georgian National Bank to soften lending rules Finance 13:18
Vice-speakers of Azerbaijan's Parliament elected Politics 13:15
Ali Huseynli elected First Vice Speaker of Azerbaijan's Parliament Politics 13:03
Iran manufacturing equipment locally to get rid of imports Business 13:01
Georgia to evacuate 200 citizens from Italy Transport 12:58
