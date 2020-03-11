Turkish, Russian defense ministers discuss Idlib ceasefire

Turkish and Russian defense ministers held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Hulusi Akar and Sergey Shoygu exchanged views on ways to achieve a permanent cease-fire among conflict parties in Idlib, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The two ministers also discussed how to establish stable conditions for more than one million displaced people, 81% of whom are women and children, to return their homes, said Turkish Defense Ministry in a statement.

The fulfillment of obligations under the agreements and continuation of efforts to maintain peace and stability in the region was also emphasized during the conversation, according to the statement.