Number of Turkmen tourists visiting Turkey revealed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of tourists from Turkmenistan visiting Turkey amounted to 16,833 people in February 2020, which is 20.86 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, Trend reports referring to Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey in February 2020 amounted to 0.97 percent.

From January through February 2020, 35,822 tourists from Turkmenistan visited Turkey, which is 15.59 percent less compared to the same period of 2019.

The share of Turkmen citizens in the total number of foreigners visiting Turkey during the reporting period amounted to 1.02 percent.

In February 2020, 1.7 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 3.76 percent more compared to February 2019.

From January through February 2020, 3.5 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 9.68 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

