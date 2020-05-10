Turkey reports 1 542 new COVID-19 cases

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca on Sunday reported 1 542 new COVID-19 cases and 47 more deaths in Turkey, Trend reports.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country has climbed to 138 657 while the death toll surged to 3 786, Koca tweeted.

Turkey conducted 33,687 tests for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests carried out to 1,298,806, he stated.

In addition, 92 691 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Turkey reported its first COVID-19 case on March 11.