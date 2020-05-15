Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 48 with 1,705 new confirmed cases

Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rose by 48 with 1,705 new confirmed cases as 2,103 more people recovered, Health Minister Fahrettinm Koca said, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

According to Koca, Turkey carried out 38,565 tests in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 1,547,389.

Relaying the country’s latest statistics on coronavirus, Koca said 1,705 new cases were identified in the latest batch of tests, which brought the total number of confirmed cases to 146,457.

According to the minister, the number of people recovered from COVID-19 rose to 106,133 with 2,103 patients recovering in the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 48 more deaths were confirmed from COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 4,055, and 944 patients remained in intensive care units.