1,304 more people test positive for COVID-19 in Turkey

Some 1,304 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours in Turkey, bringing the total caseload to 184,031, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Thursday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

In the meantime, 21 people died and 1,382 more patients recovered, Koca added. With this latest update, more than 156,000 people have recovered from the disease in Turkey so far.

We carried out 48,412 more tests within the past day, the minister said, taking the total number of tests to more than 2.82 million.

Turkey has seen an upward trend in the daily number of infections after cafes, restaurants, gyms, parks, beaches and museums were allowed to reopen, inter-city travel restrictions were lifted and stay-at-home orders for the elderly and young were eased at the beginning of June.