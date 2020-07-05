Health minister urges caution as Turkey records 1,148 new coronavirus cases

Turkey's coronavirus death toll rose by 19 to 5,225 in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement Sunday, urging strict compliance with hygiene and social distancing guidelines, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The country's daily new cases stood at 1,148, while almost 1,200 people recovered in the last 24 hours, according to figures shared by the minister on Twitter.

Koca especially warned residents of cities with the biggest rises in infections, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara.

Overall recoveries from the virus climbed to 180,680 out of 205,758 total cases, he said, which means that there are currently fewer than 20,000 active cases in the country.

The overall count of COVID-19 tests rose to 3.63 million with over 46,400 new tests conducted in the past 24 hours.

Since the virus emerged in China last December, more than 11.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, with recoveries topping 6.11 million, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The global death toll currently stands at over 531,000.