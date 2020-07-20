Kazakhstan sees growth in demand for Turkish electrical products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of electrical goods from Turkey to Kazakhstan in the first five months of 2020 grew by 24.4 percent compared to the same period of 2019, having surpassed $26.7 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In May 2020, Turkey exported electrical goods worth $6.1 million to Kazakhstan, which is 17.7 percent more than in May last year.

Export of electrical goods from Turkey abroad shrank by 18.2 percent from January through May 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having amounted to slightly over $3.8 billion.

According to the ministry, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to foreign markets made up 6.2 percent of the country’s total export for the first five months of this year.

"Turkey’s export of electrical goods to world markets amounted to $671.8 million in May 2020, which is 35.5 percent less compared to May 2019," the ministry said.

In May this year, Turkey’s export of electrical goods to world markets amounted to 6.7 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last twelve months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported electrical goods worth more than $10.3 billion.

---

