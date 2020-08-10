Armenians of Lebanon have no right to speak on behalf of its people - Lebanese historian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Armenians of Lebanon have no right to speak on behalf of all Lebanon people, famous Lebanese historian Ali Bekraki toldTrend on August 10.

"The statements that it is the Armenians who represent Lebanon are absurd," Bekraki said.

The historian noted that Lebanon’s population amounts to 5 million people, and only a small part of it - no more than 150,000 people, are ethnic Armenians.

He added that the Lebanese Armenians also have no right to somehow speak out against Turkey and Lebanon's relations with the Turkic-speaking countries in general.

"If Armenians believe they have problems with Turks, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan showed ways to solve them," the historian noted. "The president has repeatedly stated that Ankara is ready to open the archives of 1915 and set up an independent historical commission to investigate the events of that period."

In Bekraki's words, the Western countries should also open their archives, and then it will become clear whether or not there was the "genocide of Armenians" in 1915.

"Today, Lebanon is going through difficult times and needs the support of fraternal countries; Azerbaijan and Turkey among those countries," the historian stressed.

"A friend in need is a friend indeed, and Azerbaijan, having provided Lebanon with financial aid, has shown that it’s a friend of the Lebanese people who reacted to this step with great enthusiasm," he said.

Bekraki noted that the financial support provided by Azerbaijan and Turkey is very important for the Lebanese.

"Despite the anti-Turkish and anti-Azerbaijani agitation of a number of Lebanese media, the people of Lebanon have always greatly respected the citizens of Turkey and Azerbaijan," Bekraki said.

As it’s known, on August 4, a massive explosion occurred in the port of Beirut, as a result of which hundreds were killed and more than four thousand Lebanese citizens were injured.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a letter of condolences to Lebanese President Michel Aoun, in which he expressed the solidarity of the Azerbaijani people with the people of Lebanon.

On the same day, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed an order on provision of financial assistance to the country.

The order said that taking into account Lebanon's need for humanitarian aid to eliminate the consequences of the tragedy, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shall allocate $1 million in manat equivalent to provide Lebanon with financial assistance from reserve funds of the Azerbaijani 2020 state budget.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance was instructed to ensure the payment of the allocated funds in the prescribed manner. The order came into force the date of its signing.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu