Turkish intelligence agency kills PKK's so-called Hakurk head in N Iraq

Turkey 16 August 2020 19:59 (UTC+04:00)
The PKK's so-called head in northern Iraq's Hakurk region was killed by Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) last week, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Reported to be preparing for an attack in Turkey for Saturday's anniversary of the terrorist group's first bloody attack, Murat Kalko, code-named "Agit Garzan," was killed thanks to intelligence work conducted by the MIT in northern Iraq.

According to reports, three units were ordered to conduct terrorist attacks in Turkey by one of the group's so-called leaders, Murat Karayılan.

Kalko, who was listed on the red category of the Interior Ministry's most wanted list, joined the terrorist group in 1993 and was responsible for a series of bloody attacks by the terrorist group.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red marking the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Two PKK cells preparing for an attack were also being monitored closely. As a result, six other PKK terrorists were killed in two different operations that took place on Aug.13-14.

In its more than 40-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

