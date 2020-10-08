Turkish government says Armenia poses real threat to Europe's energy security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Trend:

By launching artillery shelling on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, Armenia has shown that it is a real threat to the energy security of Europe, the Turkish government told Trend.

“Unfortunately, Armenia's impunity is increasingly giving it impudence,” the Turkish government.

“The world community should immediately cross all military actions of Armenia and demand the withdrawal of troops from the occupied territories,” said the government.

“On October 7, 2020, Armenia fired at the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with cluster missiles,” Assistant to the Azerbaijani President - Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote about this on his Twitter page.

“Armenia launched an attack on the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline with cluster-type missiles. The missiles fell 10 meters away from the BTC pipeline in the Yevlakh district. Over 300 fragments of cluster missiles were scattered around. The pipeline is not damaged. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) is working on site. These are desperate attempts by Armenia to attack the energy infrastructure,” he wrote.

“On October 4, the Armenian Armed Forces launched missiles at the Ganja city. On the same day, the Armenian Armed Forces launched a missile attack on the industrial city of Mingachevir. In addition, two medium-range missiles with a flight range of 300 km were launched at the Khizi district and Absheron region,” Hajiyev wrote.

On October 6, the Armenian side officially declared the retreat of its troops.

“The Armenian Armed Forces are carrying out a "tactical retreat" in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in a number of sections of the line of contact,” "Speaker" of the leader of the Karabakh separatists, Vahram Poghosyan said.

The "tactical retreat" called by Poghosyan, is actually the escape of the Armenian Armed Forces under the crushing blows of the Azerbaijani army.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on the withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.