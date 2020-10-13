Number of Turkish job seekers in Germany declines

Turkey 13 October 2020 12:16 (UTC+04:00)
Number of Turkish job seekers in Germany declines
Latest
Annual weighted average interest rate at Georgian commercial banks down Finance 12:22
Georgia sees decrease in external merchandise trade Business 12:21
Revenues to Kazakhstan's state budget below plan in 9M2020 Finance 12:20
Iran reaches agreement with Iraq on financial issues Finance 12:18
Number of Turkish job seekers in Germany declines Turkey 12:16
IEC Secretary General makes statement on energy security in S.Caucasus Oil&Gas 12:12
Azerbaijani army fully complies with humanitarian ceasefire - MoD Politics 12:07
EU gas consumption sees biggest drop over last six years Oil&Gas 12:05
Pandemic causes momentum of uncertainty in Georgia Finance 11:52
Georgia reports 569 new coronavirus cases, 329 recoveries Georgia 11:51
Container cargo arrives in Turkmenistan via Lapis Lazuli Corridor Construction 11:49
Azerbaijani community of Moscow appeals to State Duma's speaker Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:49
Azerbaijan's import of leather goods from Turkey down Turkey 11:48
Armenia's war crimes must be investigated, perpetrators, executors must be punished - Israeli expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:43
Process for switching thermal plants to use gas underway in Kazakhstan's Almaty Oil&Gas 11:37
Export of leather goods from Turkey to US decreases Turkey 11:36
Karabakh must be liberated from occupation, says Iranian general Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 11:29
UK may have to go further on COVID-19 restrictions Europe 11:26
Low pressure compressor station under construction at Uzbek oil & gas field Oil&Gas 11:26
Germany raises cement import from Turkey Turkey 11:25
Turkmenistan to hold auction on sale of state properties Finance 11:24
Bus companies suffer due to COVID-19 in Georgia Business 11:22
Escalation of Karabakh conflict vs Azerbaijani oil & gas infrastructure Oil&Gas 11:15
Prices of Azerbaijani oil decline Finance 11:14
Azerbaijani currency rates for Oct. 13 Finance 11:12
Oil demand to flatten out in 2030s Oil&Gas 11:03
Azerbaijan destroys Armenia's manpower, military equipment across entire front Politics 11:02
Shelling Azerbaijani cities means shelling Turkish cities - columnist Turkey 10:55
Investment in oil and gas supply falls by one-third Oil&Gas 10:53
Era of global oil demand growth to an end next decade Oil&Gas 10:39
Cargo volume transported by air down in Kazakhstan Transport 10:39
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar refinery opens tender to buy pumps Tenders 10:23
Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center send letter to President Aliyev Politics 10:23
French cabinet to discuss coronavirus measures on Tuesday Europe 10:22
Construction of new bus station ongoing in Turkmenistan Construction 10:15
Kazakhstan's postal service operator to buy coal via tender Tenders 10:13
Iranian currency rates for October 13 Finance 10:06
Azerbaijani Parliament sends appeals to int'l structures regarding Armenia's war crimes Politics 10:05
Armenian ASALA terrorist again taking part in fighting against Azerbaijan Politics 09:53
Israel's budget deficit widens to 9.1% Israel 09:52
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for October 13 Uzbekistan 09:46
Oil prices steady after falling amid return of supply Oil&Gas 09:46
Armenian Armed Forces shelling territory of Azerbaijan's Aghjabadi district Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:42
Rice harvesting underway in Turkmenistan Business 09:34
Trans Adriatic Pipeline is complete Oil&Gas 09:27
More capital inflows but fewer deals: $80M invested in Turkey-based startups in H1 Finance 08:58
Afghanistan hails Iran’s position in Afghan Peace Process Politics 08:57
Tengiz Tsertsvadze: Georgia will receive Remdesivir from October 25-30 Georgia 08:55
Kazakhstan invites investors from Slovakia, Hungary to cooperate Kazakhstan 08:50
Azerbaijani Tartar region under fire by Armenian armed forces Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:49
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale October 13 Oil&Gas 08:46
Armenian armed forces shelling Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam regions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 08:45
More than 10 million early votes in U.S. presidential election US 08:04
Mainland China reports first local COVID-19 infections in nearly two months Other News 07:18
Asian stocks set to rise as tech, stimulus hopes fuel global rally Finance 06:23
U.S. COVID-19 cases surpass 7.8 mln: Johns Hopkins University US 05:35
World Bank's Malpass says G20 may agree to only six-month debt relief extension Finance 04:48
U.N. chief urges development banks to stop financing fossil fuel projects World 03:56
Apple and Amazon drive rally on Wall Street Finance 03:09
$5 trillion investor group sets tougher portfolio carbon targets Economy 02:16
Number of COVID patients in French intensive care units highest in nearly five months Europe 01:27
Open offices losing popularity in Latvia due to pandemic Europe 00:39
Oil prices fall 3% as U.S., Libyan, Norwegian supplies resume Oil&Gas 12 October 23:42
Millions back to school as in-person education expands amid pandemic in Turkey Turkey 12 October 22:24
President Ilham Aliyev: The bombing of Ganja is yet another manifestation of the ugly face of Armenian fascism Politics 12 October 21:46
President Aliyev: Armenia continued his ugly deeds almost immediately after ceasefire Politics 12 October 21:43
President of Azerbaijan: Armenia losing in all directions of front Politics 12 October 21:41
Video message of President Ilham Aliyev was presented at the opening ceremony of 71st IAC 2020 (VIDEO) Politics 12 October 21:38
Some 15 neighboring states host 70% of Iranian exports Business 12 October 21:34
Uzbekistan’s tally of novel coronavirus cases surpasses 61,200 Uzbekistan 12 October 20:56
Georgia to receive up to 700,000 COVID-19 vaccines as soon as effective one becomes available Georgia 12 October 20:22
Azerbaijani ministry’s special commission assessing damage caused to Ganja by Armenia's missile strike Politics 12 October 19:47
Armenian side fails to damage Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure Economy 12 October 19:33
Turkish labor migrants visiting Russia down over 9M2020 Turkey 12 October 18:42
Verification mechanisms under development within Karabakh conflict settlement – Russian FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:42
Number of labor migrants from Turkey in Uzbekistan plunges over 9M2020 Turkey 12 October 18:39
Oil handling surges at Kazakhstan's Aktau seaport Transport 12 October 18:39
Iran testing coronavirus vaccine Society 12 October 18:37
Uzbekistan boosts honey export almost 5 times Uzbekistan 12 October 18:25
Fitch Ratings predicts Uzbekistan to avoid recession in 2020 Finance 12 October 18:22
EU Council discuss situation within Karabakh conflict Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:16
Iran’s Parsian Gas Refining Company boosts gas condensate processing Oil&Gas 12 October 18:13
Turkish Trade Ministry says export of locally-made cement to Azerbaijan drops Turkey 12 October 18:04
World Bank predicts growth of Azerbaijan's industrial sector in 2021 Finance 12 October 18:04
Fitch Rating talks about financial metrics of Georgian banking sector Business 12 October 18:04
ADB talks about ongoing projects in Georgia Business 12 October 18:04
General Prosecutor's Office discloses number of victims as result of Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijan’s Ganja Politics 12 October 18:03
Baku can't wait for justice for another 30 years - Turkish Minister Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 18:00
Heathrow taps bond markets, eyes further cost cuts to weather COVID-19 Europe 12 October 17:58
Number of tourists visited Georgia from Russia decreases in nine months Transport 12 October 17:56
Significant citizens lost their source of income during pandemic in Georgia Finance 12 October 17:56
Old Orthodox church in Ganja also damaged due to Armenian shelling Politics 12 October 17:56
S&P Global Ratings predicts not significant impact on Uzbek National Bank's funding profile Finance 12 October 17:56
EU gas production down by 14% y-o-y Oil&Gas 12 October 17:44
Shelling of Ganja by Armenia - absolutely immoral, violates concepts of humanity - Lev Spivak Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 17:42
Azerbaijani community in France posted slogans about Armenia’s provocations, says State Committee for Diaspora Affairs Society 12 October 17:38
Kazakhstan, UAE to jointly implement several agricultural projects Business 12 October 17:35
Foreign diplomats see Armenia’s war crimes committed in Azerbaijan’s Ganja with own eyes - Assistant to president Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 12 October 17:35
Armenia targeting Azerbaijan's energy infrastructure - foreign diplomats (PHOTO) Politics 12 October 17:33
Iraniam FM's visit to China was to remove obstacles in bilateral ties - official Business 12 October 17:26
