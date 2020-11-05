Italy lowers import of Turkish cars

Turkey 5 November 2020 00:05 (UTC+04:00)
Italy lowers import of Turkish cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Italy dropped by 39.54 percent in the past 8 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $1.1 billion, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In August 2020, Turkey exported cars worth over $116.8 million to Italy, which is 22.77 percent less compared to August 2019, said the ministry.

Turkey's car exports to international markets dropped by 27.2 percent from January through August 2020.

According to the ministry, the export of cars is 14.2 percent of the total export of the country for the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey exported the cars worth $1.5 billion to global markets, which is 11.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s car exports in August 2020 accounted for 12.4 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported the cars worth over $25.1 billion abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy welding materials
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy welding materials
Turkish municipality opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles
Turkish municipality opens tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles
Turkish BOTAS company opens tender to rent buses
Turkish BOTAS company opens tender to rent buses
Loading Bars
Latest
Karabakh conflict should be resolved within territorial integrity of Azerbaijan - Iranian Ambassador Politics 01:00
Acting president of Kyrgyzstan to step down until Nov. 14 to run in presidential elections Kyrgyzstan 00:59
Quarantine being tightened in Turkey Society 00:57
SOFAZ announces volume of revenue from ACG oil, gas field Oil&Gas 00:52
Biden leads in pivotal Wisconsin; Trump campaign sues in Michigan US 00:40
Italy lowers import of Turkish cars Turkey 00:05
Spain's coronavirus death toll hits 38,118 after government revises count Europe 4 November 23:28
Iran, Belarus vow to deepen economic, political ties Iran 4 November 22:54
Earthquake jolts Georgia Georgia 4 November 22:15
Sabotage attempt by Armenia against Azerbaijani army in Zangilan direction of front prevented - Ministry of Defense Politics 4 November 21:57
Azerbaijani UAVs do not fly over territory of Armenia - MoD Politics 4 November 21:47
UK records another 25,177 coronavirus cases with 492 deaths Europe 4 November 21:27
U.S. presidency still undecided; Biden opens leads in key Midwestern states US 4 November 20:25
Azerbaijani President shaping new security system of Caucasus - Security Council secretary Politics 4 November 19:55
Azerbaijan not only defeats Armenia, but also neutralizes influence of those who support it - Security Council secretary Politics 4 November 19:46
Armenia using leader of French Zouaves Paris extremist group as mercenary Politics 4 November 19:42
We strongly condemn hate speech of French Armenian lobby against TF1 Politics 4 November 19:28
Multiple economic bills submitted in Iran's parliament Finance 4 November 19:27
Iran provides foreign currency for import to reduce overpricing Finance 4 November 19:19
Iran to impose tax on auto sale Business 4 November 19:00
Chabahar-Zahedan railway line - most strategic railway project in Iran - Iranian Minister Business 4 November 18:41
Iran's TEDPIX index surges Finance 4 November 18:36
High prices cause discontent among Iranians - Minister of Agriculture Business 4 November 18:28
Turkey eyes investing in cultivation of industrial hemp in Uzbekistan Business 4 November 18:26
Azerbaijan's postal operator completes 2019 with profit Economy 4 November 18:22
Azerbaijani servicemen comply with rules of conduct with civilians - Azerbaijani MoD Politics 4 November 18:22
Export of Turkish cars to global markets down Turkey 4 November 18:19
Georgian real estate construction industry obviously entering into crisis - Doppelmayr/Garaventa Construction 4 November 18:15
Uzbekistan’s capital leads in number of industrial enterprises created for 9M2020 Business 4 November 18:12
SOCAR sells five filling stations in Ukraine Oil&Gas 4 November 18:10
Uzbekistan reveals loan value provided for project implementation in electricity sector Oil&Gas 4 November 18:06
SOCAR Energy Ukraine recovers sales volume to 2019 level Oil&Gas 4 November 18:05
Review of movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian Liberty Bank Finance 4 November 18:03
TAV Georgia reveals main costs of airport Finance 4 November 17:59
Qatari companies eye projects in Kazakhstan's agro-industrial complex Business 4 November 17:56
Azerbaijani Army liberates several more villages of Jabrayil, Zangilan and Gubadli regions Politics 4 November 17:55
No obstacles for dev't of various insurance products in Azerbaijan Finance 4 November 17:53
Flights between Latvia and Georgia suspended Transport 4 November 17:53
Russia doing everything for Karabakh conflict to end – President Putin Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 17:52
Georgia decreases imports of dairy products Business 4 November 17:48
Turkey discloses data on its maritime cargo shipment from Morocco Turkey 4 November 17:38
Iran's position based on ending occupation of Azerbaijani territories – ambassador Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 17:37
Azerbaijani troops fully control telecommunications in Nagorno-Karabakh region - Armenian expert Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 17:36
Turkish export of chemical products abroad down over ten months Turkey 4 November 17:35
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds Finance 4 November 17:31
Drilling operations to be carried out in Iran’s South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 4 November 17:26
Monitoring group reveals number of Armenia-attacked cities outside of conflict zone Politics 4 November 17:08
AmCham unequivocally supports territorial integrity of Azerbaijan Politics 4 November 17:03
Baku Stock Exchange places CBA's notes at auction Finance 4 November 17:03
Volume of products produced by metallurgical enterprises of Uzbekistan revealed Uzbekistan 4 November 17:01
Kazakhstan, Malaysia trade turnover value plummets year-on-year Business 4 November 17:00
TAV Georgia sees increase in revenue from air services Finance 4 November 16:59
Number of debit cards holders increases in Kazakhstan Finance 4 November 16:59
Amendments to Law of Georgia on Competition comes into force Business 4 November 16:58
Turkey decreases crude oil imports from Kazakhstan in Aug. 2020 Oil&Gas 4 November 16:52
Britain sets up share trading clash with EU Europe 4 November 16:52
Value of Turkey's ten-month grain exports abroad published Turkey 4 November 16:52
Azerbaijan shares initial report with embassies on damages caused by Armenia Politics 4 November 16:51
STAR refinery's crude oil imports for August disclosed Oil&Gas 4 November 16:45
Azerbaijan's Azeri Mining Group LLC wins tender opened by AzerGold on blasting operations Business 4 November 16:39
Armenian troops launch phosphorus bomb on Azerbaijan’s Tartar (PHOTO) Politics 4 November 16:39
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company opens tender to buy welding materials Tenders 4 November 16:38
Azerbaijani, Turkish flags to illuminate Agridag Mountain (Exclusive) Politics 4 November 16:37
Uber, Lyft shares jump as California set to pass gig-worker ballot measure US 4 November 16:33
Data on polyethylene sales at Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for Oct. 2020 Business 4 November 16:29
Movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian VTB Bank increase Finance 4 November 16:28
There can be no double standards in regards to Nagorno Karabakh conflict - Turkish FM Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 16:26
Kazakhstan decreases imports from Vietnam amid COVID-19 Business 4 November 16:25
Uzbek and Tajik silk value chains to be restored Business 4 November 16:25
Sales of Georgian Herbia company to up Finance 4 November 16:23
Georgian Basisbank sees decrease in appropriated movable and immovable property Finance 4 November 16:22
Construction of thermal power plant in Uzbekistan’s Syrdarya starts Oil&Gas 4 November 16:22
Armenian Armed Forces shelling Azerbaijan’s Tartar city - Defense Ministry Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 16:20
Movable and immovable property appropriated by Georgian TBC Bank up Finance 4 November 16:20
Turkey unveils 9M2020 cargo shipment via its ports from Lebanon Turkey 4 November 16:19
Turkey registers more Uzbek investors Turkey 4 November 16:18
Azerbaijan reveals data on this year's repo transactions Finance 4 November 16:16
Azerbaijan to prosecute individuals sharing videos from battlefield - State Security Service Politics 4 November 16:14
Turkey-registered Kazakh companies raise total capital Turkey 4 November 16:12
Kainar-AKB battery factory expanding production volume in Kazakhstan Business 4 November 16:10
Total amount of transactions on Turkmen State Commodity Exchange for October 2020 Business 4 November 15:59
Kazakh Civil Aviation Committee to launch first flights to country's Turkistan Transport 4 November 15:58
Everyone must unconditionally support Azerbaijan's territorial integrity - Turkish FM Politics 4 November 15:44
Kazakhstan, Russian Tatneft agree on timeframe for production of tires Business 4 November 15:39
Number of people recovered from COVID-19 in Iran exceeds 500,000 Society 4 November 15:25
Azerbaijan's state committee holds auction on property privatization Business 4 November 15:22
Contract to be signed on Iran's Farzad B gas field Oil&Gas 4 November 15:10
Azerbaijan confirms 667 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 4 November 15:09
Bank of Georgia sees increase in movable and immovable property Finance 4 November 14:57
Azerbaijan kills Armenian servicemen, destroys military equipment in direction of Agdere district Politics 4 November 14:57
Iran's Pars Oil & Gas Company to launch another plant Oil&Gas 4 November 14:47
Review of Georgian imports from Japan Business 4 November 14:40
Turkey’s activity on Turkmenistan's Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange for October 2020 Business 4 November 14:37
Victims of Armenian terror were commemorated in Jordan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 14:37
Head of Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communuties visited the State Committee (PHOTO) Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 14:36
Azerbaijan discloses number of Smerch missiles neutralized in Aghjabadi, Aghdam districts Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 14:30
Azerbaijani army has tactical, fire, territorial advantage over Armenian Armed Forces -MoD Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 4 November 14:28
Gold price in Azerbaijan up Finance 4 November 14:18
UK heading for double-dip recession this winter Europe 4 November 14:15
Iran reveals industrial and mining companies sales data for seventh month Business 4 November 14:10
All news