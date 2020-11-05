Italy lowers import of Turkish cars

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of cars from Turkey to Italy dropped by 39.54 percent in the past 8 months of 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having made up $1.1 billion, the Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In August 2020, Turkey exported cars worth over $116.8 million to Italy, which is 22.77 percent less compared to August 2019, said the ministry.

Turkey's car exports to international markets dropped by 27.2 percent from January through August 2020.

According to the ministry, the export of cars is 14.2 percent of the total export of the country for the reporting period.

In August 2020, Turkey exported the cars worth $1.5 billion to global markets, which is 11.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019, the ministry said.

Turkey’s car exports in August 2020 accounted for 12.4 percent of the country's total exports.

Over the past 12 months (from August 2019 through August 2020), Turkey exported the cars worth over $25.1 billion abroad.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu