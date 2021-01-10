Turkey registers 9 138 new COVID-19 cases
Turkey reported 9 138 new coronavirus cases and 176 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.
The new cases include 1 017 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.3 million.
As many as 8 103 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 198 150, while the death toll climbed to 22 807.
An additional 162 786 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 26.19 million.
The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 811.
