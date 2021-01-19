Turkey registers 6 818 new COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 6 818 new coronavirus cases and 167 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 761 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 2.39 million.

As many as 7 218 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 2 277 987, while the death toll climbed to 24 328.

An additional 175 133 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 27.6 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 2 162.