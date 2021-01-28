Kyrgyz citizens legally working in Turkey to be able to receive pensions and benefits there

Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkey Kubanychbek Omuraliev met with Deputy Minister of Family, Labor and Social Services of Turkey Ahmet Erdem, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan said, Trend reports citing Kabar.

During the meeting, Omuraliev discussed issues of protecting the rights and interests of Kyrgyz citizens in Turkey. The ambassador proposed to consider the possibility of applying for work permits by Kyrgyz citizens directly in Turkey. In particular, citizens who have expired or failed to submit documents for a residence permit in a timely manner, as well as those who arrived in Turkey under the visa-free regime for further employment.

In turn, Deputy Minister Erdem said that due to the pandemic, foreign citizens, including citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic are supported in their legal stay in Turkey and noted that the Turkish side has made a decision to renew the issuance of a residence permit to foreign citizens who have delayed their registration during the pandemic.

Also Erdem expressed readiness, together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkey, to consider the issue of obtaining permits for Kyrgyz citizens to work directly on the territory of Turkey.

The sides also discussed the practical implementation of the Social Security Agreement between the governments of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Turkey, which allows citizens of the two countries who work on a legal basis and pay insurance contributions to receive pensions and benefits both in Kyrgyzstan and in Turkey.