Turkey reports over 40 400 COVID-19 cases

Turkey reported 40 440 new coronavirus cases and 341 deaths over the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data, Trend reports citing Hurriyet.

The new cases include 2 728 symptomatic patients, while the total number of infections exceeded 4,75 million.

As many as 45 198 people recovered in the past day, bringing the tally to 4 212 461, while the death toll climbed to 39 398.

An additional 283 261 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country, pushing the total to over 46?7 million.

The number of patients in critical condition stands at 3 558.