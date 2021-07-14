Attempted military coup was targeted against Turkey's people - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14

Trend:

The attempted military coup was targeted against Turkey's people, Cahit Bagci, Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan, said, Trend reports.

According to Bagci, the people of Turkey opposed the military coup.

"The coup was aimed at weakening a strong Turkey," the ambassador said.

On the night of July 16, 2016, a rebel group attempted a military coup in the country. The main confrontation took place in Ankara and Istanbul. More than 250 Turkish citizens were killed, over two thousand people were injured, and the rebellion was suppressed.