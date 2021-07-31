Another group of Azerbaijani firefighters leaves for Turkey to extinguish forest fires (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31
Trend:
In accordance with the instruction of the President of Azerbaijan, another group of firefighting forces of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the country will leave for fraternal Turkey in the coming hours to extinguish forest fires and prevent their spread, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) .
220 firefighters and rescuers, 53 units of fire and special rescue equipment, 1 helicopter will be sent to Turkey.
