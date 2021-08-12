Turkey discloses traffic stats for 6M2021 at new Istanbul airport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12

Trend:

New airport in Turkey’s Istanbul served 12.2 million passengers from January through June 2021, the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend on July 29.

According to the ministry, during the reporting period, 3.4 million passengers were served on domestic flights while 8.8 million passengers - on international flights.

Meanwhile, 102,450 flights were carried out at the new Istanbul Airport, including 27,857 - on domestic flights while 74,593 - on international flights.

"The volume of cargo transportation through the new Istanbul Airport reached 565,243 tons from January through June 2021, of which 48,467 accounted for domestic flights while 516,777 for international flights," the ministry said.

The opening ceremony of the new airport was held in Istanbul on October 29, 2018, in which President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Mehmet Cahit Turhan took part.

Istanbul's third airport is located in the northern part of the city.