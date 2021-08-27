Turkey publishes latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Egypt

Turkey 27 August 2021 19:49 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey publishes latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Egypt
Russia hopes to expand humanitarian ties with Italy — Lavrov
Russia hopes to expand humanitarian ties with Italy — Lavrov
US did not request Russia’s assistance in investigating Kabul airport attack — Kremlin
US did not request Russia’s assistance in investigating Kabul airport attack — Kremlin
Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems
Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Uzbek President expressed condolences to President of Kazakhstan regarding explosions in Zhambyl region Uzbekistan 21:25
EU chief voices readiness for cooperation with Iran Iran 21:12
UNESCO must fulfill its noble mission, demonstrate fair position - former director general of ISESCO Politics 20:56
Azerbaijani peacekeepers complete their mission in Afghanistan with dignity Politics 20:48
Azerbaijani peacekeeper talks about service with Turkish servicemen in Afghanistan Politics 20:26
Turkey discloses latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Italy Turkey 20:24
Volume of goods shipped via Turkish ports from Portugal in 7M2021 revealed Turkey 20:23
Azerbaijan's First VP grateful to Rehabilitation Center for Children with Autism Spectrum Disorders for birthday wishes (PHOTO) Politics 20:02
Turkey publishes latest data on cargo shipment via local ports from Egypt Turkey 19:49
Azerbaijani artillerymen perform night firing at 'Masters of Artillery Fire' competition Politics 19:26
Volume of fees in Azerbaijani insurance market up in 7M2021 Finance 18:57
New oil minister reveals Iran's plans for OPEC, global crude market Business 18:29
Azerbaijan's First VP thanks for birthday wishes (PHOTO) Politics 18:14
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Kazakhstan Society 18:12
Uzbeknefteqaz restores well with large reserves of natural gas, condensate Oil&Gas 18:10
Turkey's car exports to Israel rise in value for 7M2021 Turkey 18:04
Turkmenistan’s Turkmenbashi oil refineries exceeds polypropylene production Turkmenistan 18:01
Georgia’s number of hotels and hotel-type enterprises down Tourism 17:52
Azerbaijani peacekeepers return to Baku from Afghanistan (PHOTO) Politics 17:47
Azerbaijan's MFA expresses condolences to Kazakhstan Politics 17:42
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Aug.27 Society 17:41
Teva appoints former Moderna CMO Tal Zaks to board Israel 17:36
Azerbaijan confirms 4,203 more COVID-19 cases, 1,724 recoveries Society 17:34
U.S. consumer spending slows in July US 17:31
Kazakhstan’s Kazatomprom keeps 2021 production plan unchanged Business 17:29
India approves further trials for first homegrown mRNA Covid vaccine Other News 17:26
India, UK COVID-19 Study Sets Guinness World Record: Report Other News 17:23
India To Become Global Drone Hub By 2030: Civil Aviation Minister Other News 17:22
Annulment of all illegal documents remains priority for Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in France - ambassador Politics 17:22
Russia hopes to expand humanitarian ties with Italy — Lavrov Russia 17:21
India, Maldives to sign pact on Greater Male Connectivity Project Other News 17:21
Uzbekistan sees increase in number of industrial enterprises Business 17:10
Kazakh QazIndustry agrees on co-op with Brazilian National Confederation of Industry Kazakhstan 17:03
Kazakhstan’s national atomic company reports drastic increase in revenue Business 16:58
Several illegal charters and agreements canceled thanks to work done by Azerbaijani Embassy in France - ambassador Politics 16:27
Iran to increase economic and trade ties with Pakistan - President Raisi Iran 16:11
India’s GDP in June quarter likely to touch record high Other News 16:10
India of 2047 would be developed country, free of any social discrimination: Kovind Other News 16:08
Indian aviation market to be ‘very massive’ by FY30 Other News 16:05
India emerges best-performing equity market in world on yearly, YTD basis Other News 16:03
Uzbekistan shares plans to increase GDP Business 16:02
BSTDB plans important changes in its business model for coming years Business 15:55
UNDP applying new renewable-energy solutions in water management of Turkmenistan’s region (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 15:54
Shares of Uzbek Uzvtortsvetmet listed on the RSE Toshkent Finance 15:51
Turnover on payment cards in Azerbaijan increases - CBA Finance 15:45
Shusha is indeed center of Azerbaijani culture - Colombian journalist Politics 15:44
Journalists from Latin America visiting Azerbaijan's liberated lands (PHOTO) Politics 15:44
Decisions of Lyon court - solid legal basis to prevent illegal acts towards Azerbaijan's territory, says ambassador Politics 15:41
Expecting oil trade boom, Fujairah Oil Terminal invests in VLCC project Arab World 15:36
US did not request Russia’s assistance in investigating Kabul airport attack — Kremlin US 15:31
Armenian PM begins using Azerbaijani toponyms during gov't meeting Politics 15:21
Iran plans to increase domestic production in industrial sector Business 15:15
Georgia reveals share of reserve fund spent on fight against COVID-19 in 2020 Finance 15:09
Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan-Afghanistan-Iran transport corridor to reopen Transport 15:09
Evacuation of Turkish peacekeepers from Afghanistan continues Politics 15:06
Iran's newly elected minister calls for mobility in residential construction Construction 15:04
India reaches vaccine milestone: 50% have got at least one dose Other News 15:01
BSTDB, SOCAR in talks for co-op on new projects Economy 15:01
Iran's Oil Ministry discusses proposals for winter fuel supply Oil&Gas 14:54
India played pivotal role in development of Nepal’s health sector, says minister Other News 14:47
Iran reveals data on import of edible crude oil within 5 months Iran 14:46
Uzbekistan Airways switches to hybrid air transportation model Transport 14:37
Georgia’s 2020 air traffic exceeds indicators of 2019 Transport 14:37
Iran announces import of more COVID-19 vaccine from China Society 14:34
We have strong national position on Afghanistan: Indian EAM Other News 14:33
SOCAR's affiliate increases export of Azerbaijani oil to Ukrainian refinery Oil&Gas 14:17
Payment cards gaining popularity in Azerbaijan Finance 14:17
Azerbaijan unveils value and volume of gas exports to Bulgaria for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 13:49
Uzbeknefteqaz opens tender for creation of scientific, geological products Tenders 13:44
Azerbaijani sailors continue to participate in Sea Cup competition at International Army Games 2021 (PHOTO) Politics 13:41
Nar supports YASHAT camp arranged for martyrs’ children (PHOTO) Society 13:37
Azerbaijani swimmer grabs gold at Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Society 13:35
Uzbek Ministry of Health publishes COVID-19 data for August 27 Uzbekistan 13:00
BSTDB sees great potential to provide financing in local currency in Turkey, Ukraine Finance 12:49
Turkey discloses volume of cargo shipment via local ports from Israel in 7M2021 Turkey 12:45
Navitas makes final investment decision on Shenandoah project Israel 12:45
New York City approves licenses, commission caps for food-delivery apps US 12:42
Taliban offered to transfer control of Kabul airport to Turkey - President Erdogan Turkey 12:41
Azerbaijan reveals volume of gas exports to Greece in 7M2021 Oil&Gas 12:33
Kazakhstan's coal extracting venture to buy hydraulic oil via tender Tenders 12:33
Iran's new Minister of Economy seeks short term sustainable solutions to improve economy Business 12:32
Azerbaijan records decrease in total profit local banks for 7M2021 Finance 12:30
Russia to launch production of next-generation artillery systems Russia 12:29
First private photovoltaic power plant launched in Uzbek Navoi region Oil&Gas 12:22
England adds Thailand and Montenegro to travel red list Europe 12:20
BSTDB approves nearly 20 new projects in 7 months of 2021 Economy 12:17
Kazakhstan boosts revenues from transporting cargo by road Transport 12:08
Azerbaijan shares data on gas export to Georgia for 7M2021 Oil&Gas 12:01
Georgia reports 4,031 new coronavirus cases for August 27 Georgia 11:53
Turkey's car exports to Georgia increase in 7M2021 Turkey 11:52
BSTDB reveals value of approved operations for Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Economy 11:50
Turkmenistan begins equipping of energy service center Oil&Gas 11:45
Azerbaijan's Embafinance NBCO auctions interest bonds Finance 11:45
Uzbekistan records decrease in export of tomatoes Business 11:41
Raw sulfur production increases in Kazakhstan Business 11:39
Azerbaijani oil prices slightly decline Oil&Gas 11:21
Azerbaijan's Clean City company opens tender for lab services Tenders 11:20
Kazakhstan-Spain trade surges almost twofold y-o-y Business 11:14
KOICA, Uzbekistan implement Rapid Response Program to COVID-19 for 2021 Business 11:13
Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi executive power to engage housing stock overhaul services via tender Tenders 11:07
All news